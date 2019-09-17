Alexandria woman accused of stealing $70,000 from employer

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 60-year-old Alexandria woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing money from her employer.

On August 26, 2019, deputies responded to a local area business, in reference to an internal theft complaint.

According to the complainant, employee allegedly issued herself additional payroll checks without the consent of her employer. The checks totaled approximately $70,000, authorities said.

The discrepancy was discovered during a recent audit. It is believed the crimes took place over an extended amount of time, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Following the initial report the case was turned over to detectives from the Tioga Sub-station for further investigation.

During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations.

A warrant was issued for the suspect, identified as Kathy Walker’s arrest in reference to theft over $25,000.

On September 13, Kathy Lynn Walker, 60, if Alexandria, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants.

Walker was released on a $1,000.00 bond.