Alexandria police investigating report of attempted rape of elderly woman

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB)– The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted rape of an elderly woman.

According to the report, on September 29, an elderly woman said she saw a shadow inside her home. She walked from her bedroom to the living room to investigate, but since she did not see anyone, returned to her bedroom.

After laying down again, the woman said she was woken by an unknown black male who began “pulling at her”, demanding her purse and money. The victim screamed at the suspect and told him to leave, saying she had no money in her home.

The suspect allegedly became angry with her and tore her clothes, threatening to rape her if she did not give him money. At one point, he allegedly threw her to the ground and continued to pull at her clothing.

The victim said that the suspect eventually left her alone and started throwing items around her home, looking for money or a purse. She said that he left the residence shortly after.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Department, (318) 449-5099 .