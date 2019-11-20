Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Alabama man charged in killing of LSU fan

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says two football fans “got into it” while watching the Louisiana State University-Alabama game and one is accused of fatally shooting the other during a fight, WAFF reported.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson told the Florence TimesDaily that a group gathered to watch the Nov. 9 game at David Allen Fulkerson’s home in Littleville. James Michael Roland Merritt was cheering for LSU, who beat Alabama that day 46-41.

Court documents say the fight escalated when Fulkerson thought Merritt called him an expletive. Williamson says Fulkerson shot Merritt and added that alcohol was a “big” factor. Fulkerson contends he acted in self-defense during the fight.

News outlets report Merritt died Friday after nearly a week on life support. Fulkerson is charged with murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories