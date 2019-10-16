Ala. student called in bomb threat against LSU’s Tiger Stadium to keep friend from losing bet, police say

Connor Croll, 19, was arrested after he allegedly called and made a threat against Tiger Stadium during the game against the Gators. (Source: TCSO)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (KALB/WAFB) – A student at the University of Alabama has been arrested after allegedly making threats against LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

Connor Croll, 19, was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail Sunday, Oct. 13.

According to The Tuscaloosa News, Croll called in a threat to LSU’s Tiger Stadium during the school’s game against the Florida Gators Saturday night. According to the warrant filed by the 19th Judicial District Court in EBR Parish, Croll called the Baton Rouge Police Department’s non-emergency line during the game and said “there is a bomb in the stadium.”

Detectives were able to trace the call back to Croll. They were also able to ping the call to an area near the University of Alabama. Police there were contacted.

University of Alabama Police arrested Croll. UA spokesman Chris Bryant released a statement to The News on Monday afternoon:

“We are aware of the arrest of a UA freshman over the weekend. Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter.

UA will follow its student conduct policies and procedures. The LSU community has always been gracious to us, and we regret these events.”

LSU says the school followed protocol in ensuring everyone at the game was safe. A spokesman told WAFB officers swept the stadium once the threat came it, but that no threat was found.

“While LSU cannot discuss specific security measures, it is important for the general public to know that LSU Police and officials, along with federal and local law enforcement agencies on location, have protocol in place to respond immediately and appropriately to real and perceived threats at Tiger Stadium and all campus facilities,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard says.

“In this case, protocol was followed efficiently and effectively to quickly ascertain the source of the threat. That protocol including an immediate sweep of the stadium and a multi-agency investigation, which led to the suspect being identified within minutes and arrested soon thereafter. LSU appreciates the cooperation of all agencies and the University of Alabama and UAPD in this very serious matter. There is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of the public on campus.”

After being arrested and read his rights, Croll reportedly admitted to calling in the bomb threat in an attempt to stop the game because his friend was about to lose a big bet.

Croll is being held without bond and waived extradition to Baton Rouge. Croll could only remain jailed in Tuscaloosa for 14 days until he’s extradited to Louisiana.