Agencies restore marshes in Cameron Parish

Louisiana
A new report says the country could meet the national goal of reducing the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico ? but it would cost $2.7 billion a year. Cheniere au Tigre Sediment Trapping Demonstration along the coast of Louisiana, Thursday Nov. 14, 2002.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The state’s coastal protection agency says a coastal restoration project in southwestern Louisiana has been completed.

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority said in a news release Wednesday that the marsh creation project on the eastern shore of Calcasieu Lake in Cameron Parish created or nourished 700 acres (283ha) of degraded marsh.

The agency, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources paid for the $12 million project. Most of the money came through a federal and state partnership designed to restore wetlands.

The coastal agency says two other projects have already been completed in southwestern Louisiana this year.

The agency’s director, Bren Haase, says more projects are under construction or being planned in the region.

