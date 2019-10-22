AG Landry’s Office: Online alcohol sales nationwide concern

BATON ROUGE, La. (Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office) – A bipartisan coalition of 46 state and territory Attorneys General called on Facebook, Craigslist, and eBay to take proactive measures against alcohol sales on their platforms which frequently violate state laws and could pose health risks.

The coalition is led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey.

“As we have seen recently with vaping and opioids, adolescents are finding new ways to purchase contraband online,” said Landry in a statement sent from his office Tuesday.

“These widely-used online platforms have a responsibility to implement meaningful systems and programs that proactively address this problem and keep our children safe.”

In letters to the online platforms, the attorneys General argue that “everyone has an ethical and moral responsibility to protect consumers, especially those who are most vulnerable to fraud.”

They note that the 21st Amendment invests the right to regulate the sale of alcohol to each state and point out concerns that unlicensed, unregulated, and untaxed alcohol sales are taking place on digital platforms.

The attorneys general ask Facebook, Craigslist and eBay to review the current content posted to the companies’ websites and remove any illegal postings for the sales and/or transfer of alcohol products..

