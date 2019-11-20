Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Accused Louisiana cop-killer takes stand in own defense

Louisiana

by: Nancy Cook, Zyneria Byrd, and KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Grover Cannon, 31, is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley on August 5, 2015. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Accused cop-killer Grover Cannon took the stand Wednesday, testifying that he is being “blamed and framed” for something he didn’t do.

Cannon, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley on August 5, 2015. Officer LaValley was killed while responding to a report of a suspicious person at the home of Cannon’s sister, Latauria Cannon, in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Cannon is accused in the August 5, 2015, death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley. (Source: LaValley family)

Due to an earlier ruling that allowed him to conduct his own defense with the assistance of the Capital Defense Project, Cannon opted to take the stand in his own defense. Dwight Doskey, lead defense attorney, told the jury that Cannon was testifying over the objections of the capital defense team, and offered that the questions were written by Cannon.

On the stand for about 48 minutes, Cannon testified that all the witnesses who testified in the state’s case lied. He then launched into questions that allowed Cannon to claim that he wasn’t in the house when Officer LaValley was slain, nor did he shoot Darren Williams three weeks earlier.

Cannon’s testimony comes on the first day of the defense presenting its case and in the seventh day of the trial. Prosecutors spent the previous six days laying out the state’s case, wrapping up Tuesday with evidence and testimony tying bullet casings found at the scene to a gun police say Grover Cannon used in another shooting less than a month before.

Cannon faces the death penalty if convicted.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories