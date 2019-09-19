Abita releases new low-carb IPA

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (KFLY)- The state’s largest brewery has announced the release of its news product- Hop 99.

According to the brewery, this light IPA contains 99 calories and 2.7 carbs.

Hop 99 is available year round where Abita products are sold.

Hop 99 is a sessionable IPA at 4.2%.

“Hop 99 is the result of our brewing team and our patrons evolving together,” says David Blossman, President & CEO of Abita Brewing Co. “This beer gave us the challenge to create a flavor-forward, drinkable IPA, while it gives beer drinkers a craftforward, sessionable option that significantly cuts the amount of carbohydrates and calories normally found in an IPA, or any category for that matter.”

Learn more about Abita’s Hop 99 here.