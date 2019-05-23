A Black bear takes a stroll down a Louisiana highway

A black bear was taking a leisurely walk this morning in Pineville.

The bear was sighted in the parking lot of 3300 LA 28, Jerry’s Easy Pack, next to Gator’s.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries this is the migratory season for young bears. Please take the proper precautions and bring outdoor pets indoors, secure food sources that are outside of your home. They will take advantage of open garbage cans and other food sources. If you see the bear please DON’T chase or follow.

Please report sightings to the Pineville Police Department or Wildlife and Fisheries.

