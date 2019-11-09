7th grader at Mandeville Jr. High in custody after authorities retrieve handgun

Breaking News
Washington Parish authorities need help in search for four kidnapped children
by: Michael Scheidt

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVLA)- A tip by a student at Mandeville Jr. High led to the apprehension of a 13-year-old student at the school.

According to the Mandeville Police Department, “Mandeville Jr. High Administration and our School Resource Officer (SRO) recovered a handgun from a 13-year-old white male 7th grader.”

MPD took the weapon from the 13-year-old and took the student into custody.

Along with possessing a handgun, MPD said, “the 7th grader reportedly made threatening comments directed towards our SRO.”

All of this happened around 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8.

The Mandeville Police Department emphasized that no one is in danger at this time.

The 13-year-old student is currently being questioned by the Mandeville Police Department.

MPD stated:

Once the appropriate criminal charges are determined, the juvenile suspect will be booked accordingly and transported to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

