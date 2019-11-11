Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

50 houses being built for Louisiana National Guard members at Camp Beauregard

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

CAMP BEAUREGARD, La. (AP) — Governor John Bel Edwards says $10 million in hurricane recovery money will build about 50 houses for Louisiana National Guard members at Camp Beauregard in central Louisiana.

Edwards said in a news release Monday that the houses will replace mobile homes originally brought in for families displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

They’ll be built at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, providing a substantial improvement for soldiers and airmen who live on the post.

The money is from Hurricanes Ike and Gustav, both of which hit Louisiana in 2008.

A joint effort by the state, the Louisiana National Guard Foundation, and the Louisiana National Guard is managing the project.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories