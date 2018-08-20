47 dogs rescued in Allen Parish

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Humane Society of Louisiana)

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Humane Society of Louisiana and Allen Parish Sheriff's Office rescued 47 dogs at a residence, according to a Facebook post.

Humane Society's post says the dogs had matted hair, heart worms, dental problems, heart murmurs, ear infections, and other injuries. For example, one dog had an abscess in his mouth that created a hole in his face.

The dogs were found in crates living in urine and filth, says the post. They were malnourished, dehydrated, and left in extremely hot conditions. The rescue team burnt the animals' skin in an effort to rescue them. Humane Society says the owner had mental issues.

Breeds rescued included Giant Schnauzers, Schnauzers, Yorkies and Pomeranians. SWLA has donated over $4,000. Humane Society says the dogs are now resting comfortably.

Many SWLA residents are already adopting the dogs, but if you'd like to donate or adopt contact the Humane Society by calling (888) 648-6263.