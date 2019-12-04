Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ascension Parish high school teacher indicted for indecent behavior with juveniles

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Mark Ebar, 32, is accused of sending inappropriate messages and pictures to students at the high school where he taught. (Source: APSO)

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A teacher at Dutchtown High School was indicted on Tuesday after an extensive investigation.

Baton Rouge native Mark Ebarb, 32, was indicted on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, “on October 18, 2019, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Dutchtown High School after receiving a complaint of inappropriate behavior between a teacher and students.”

APSO’s investigation found that the Dutchtown High School teacher interacted with many students in an inappropriate fashion.

The activity includes “inappropriate messages and photographs,” according to Babin.

Whatever evidence was collected is now in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, Ebarb turned himself in and is now in the Ascension Parish Jail.

Ascension Parish School Superintendent David Alexander released this statement:

“Whenever there is suspected inappropriate interactions between an employee and a student, we report it to law enforcement, as required, and conduct an internal investigation. We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories