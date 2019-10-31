Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

3 more alleged victims can testify in trial against ex-St. Tammany Sheriff Strain

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
Strain - Jack close up_1560277610118.jpg.jpg

The judge did say that it would need to be clear to the jurors that Strain has not been charged with crimes in the cases of the three victims.

COVINGTON, La. (WWL-TV) — A judge will allow three additional alleged victims of former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain to testify in his upcoming trial.

The judge did say that it would need to be clear to the jurors that Strain has not been charged with crimes in the cases of the three victims.

Strain was arrested in June on two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and a count of sexual battery, after being indicted by a grand jury.

He has maintained his innocence. 

According to the indictment, there are allegedly four victims of the sex crimes and the times of the crimes spanned from 1975 to 2004, including when Strain was sheriff.  There were no specifics on the allegations made by the three new alleged victims.

Strain’s attorney asked prosecutors to provide specifics about the alleged victims and where the alleged abuse occurred.

The judge also said that he wants to keep the trial in St. Tammany Parish and in January they will attempt to get a jury from the parish. If that isn’t possible, they will pull jurors from another locale. 

Prosecutors said they don’t think the trial would last more than two weeks and it seems likely that the jury would be sequestered.

The tentative trial date is April 20.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar