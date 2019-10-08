2 Louisiana residents die in Oklahoma crash

BECKHAM CO., Okla. (KFOR)– A 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy from Lake Charles, Louisiana were killed in a crash on westbound I-40 near the 1-mile marker in Beckham County Saturday night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Chelsey Bradshaw and the child were traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes for reasons unknown just before 8 p.m. Saturday when they struck a Freightliner head-on.

Bradshaw was ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle caught fire.

The driver of the semi was transported to Great Plains Regional Hospital where she was treated and released.

No other information has been released at this time.