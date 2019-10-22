19-year-old killed in crash with prison bus in East Feliciana Parish

A 19-year-old male died in a two-vehicle collision involving a state prison bus Tuesday morning.

Austin Dixon of Gloster, MS, was killed when State Police said his small car veered into the path of the prison bus headed in the opposite direction on Hwy. 68 south of Hwy. 10.

An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Dixon was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 68.

At the same time, police said, a 2018 Bluebird Bus was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 68.

For reasons still under investigation, Dixon crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Corolla striking the Bluebird head-on.

He was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The bus was transporting trustee inmates from Dixon Correctional Institute to the Capitol Complex for work. It was reportedly carrying 24 inmates, six prison guards, three trustees, and two correctional officers, WBRZ TV said.

Following the wreck, officials transported four victims with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

Another DOC bus came and picked up the remaining inmates along with the officers that were on the bus.

They were all brought back to Dixon to the infirmary for evaluation.