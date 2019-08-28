14-year-old boy killed last week was three months away from birthday, friends say

Brionne Linson told his friends he would start his search for a part-time job in three months, just in time for his 15th birthday. But this year November 1st will pass without him.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a 911 call about gunfire late Friday night. They found Brionne’s body sprawled on the ground near the overpass by the St.Vincent De Paul shelter.

It was that night that Nikuell Chambers, a girl Brionne nicknamed “Sister”, would call him twice. She never got a call back .

“It doesn’t feel the same. It doesn’t feel like he’s deceased,” Chambers said of her late friend.

“It just feels like he hasn’t called me yet.”

Chambers, alongside Brionne’s girlfriend, Tatyana Williams, describe him as a goofy kid just like any average teenager. He was ambitious and eager to look for a part-time job even though he was younger the legal age for part-time work.

“I just tell myself Brionne didn’t call me yet….” Chambers said.

“But any other time I try not to cry. Because I know he wouldn’t want us crying. But it just hurts a lot.”

Aside from mourning his life, Chambers, Williams, and community members want Brionne’s death to be a wake up call for the city.