12-year-old student arrested for carrying gun to Charter school

Louisiana

by: Nikki Henderson

A 12-year-old student was arrested Thursday at Linwood Public Charter School for bringing an unloaded gun.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 12-year-old Shreveport student has been arrested for carrying a gun to school.

According to the Shreveport Police Department Thursday afternoon an investigator got a call from an officer about a student bringing an unloaded gun to Linwood Public Charter School.

The weapon was seized from the child, contact was made with their parents, and they were taken to the police station for questioning.

Detectives said the 12-year-old was charged for carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student in a firearm free zone. He was then taken to the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

