Louisiana woman dies in multi-vehicle crash involving teenager

ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash involving three vehicles turned deadly on Tuesday afternoon.

Kimberly Main, 55, of St. Amant died at a local hospital from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The deadly crash took place around 2 p.m. “on LA Hwy 22 at LA Hwy 937 in Ascension Parish,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

At the time of the crash, Main was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro east on LA Hwy 22.

At the same time, 17-year-old Brant Cedotal was driving a 2004 Dodge pick-up towards the Camaro.

LSP says, “for reasons still under investigation, Cedotal crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Dodge striking the Chevrolet head-on.”

The force of the crash pushed Main’s vehicle in the direction of a 2020 GMC Sierra.

The Camaro and Sierra collided on LA Hwy 22.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt and the 17-year-old along with the driver of the GMC were not hurt.

Main was not so lucky as “she sustained serious injuries,” in the crash.

Investigators are awaiting results from toxicology samples that were taken from each driver.

The investigation into this deadly crash is ongoing.