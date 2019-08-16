Louisiana woman arrested for child desertion

A Vinton woman was arrested on child desertion and drug charges.

Police arrested 34-year old Anastasia J. Waddell,

Deputies say they responded to a call in reference to a 2 year old boy in the middle of the road on Nichols Street in Vinton. The caller told 9-1-1 dispatchers that the boy, who was in the road for an unknown amount of time, was brought back to his home by a witness. Authorities say when deputies located the child’s mother, Waddell, she was passed out in a chair in the living room.

Waddell was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with child desertion; illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile; illegal possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of synthetic marijuana; and possession of CDS IV. Her bond is still pending.

The child was released to the custody of his father by the Department of Children & Family Services.