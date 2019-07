The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and the stars of style held their annual gala Saturday night at the Cypress Bayou Casino Pavilion.

The event featured local celebrities and community notables strutting their stuff to raise funds for the festival and area farmers.

It was a packed house as News Ten morning anchor Caroline Marcello emceed along with State Senator Fred Mills.

News Ten’s Darla Montgomery was one of the featured honoree’s and put on quite a show!