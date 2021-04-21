Louisiana State Police: 7 arrested in narcotics racketeering ring in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A multi-agency investigation into illegal narcotics sales has resulted in seven arrests for a racketeering ring, according to Louisiana State Police.

Lamar Weeden, 48, of Parks, and Willie Alfred, Sr., 41, of Jeanerette, were identified as the heads of the organization. Both were arrested on Monday. Weeden was booked into the St. Martin Parish Detention Center on charges of racketeering, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and proceeds obtained in illegal drug transactions. Alfred was booked into the St. Mary Parish Correctional Facility on charges of racketeering, three counts of distribution of cocaine, and distribution of methamphetamine.

Over $50,000 in currency was also seized.

Additionally, the following individuals were identified and arrested for their roles in the organization, and were booked into the St. Mary Parish Correctional Facility:

Kim Butler, 39, for racketeering

Leroy Hawkins, 54, for racketeering

Kurwin Webb, 46, for racketeering

Leon Williams, 64, for racketeering

Clifford Harris, 48, for racketeering

The investigation started in 2018 in the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. As it continued, it began to cross into other jurisdictions of the state and they contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations for assistance. Other agencies included Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Customs & Border Protection and Louisiana National Guard Counter Drug Program. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.