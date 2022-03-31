AUSTIN, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team fought back from an early deficit to capture a signature win over a ranked foe, claiming a 6-5 (8 inn.) win over No. 14 Texas on Wednesday evening at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.



The Ragin’ Cajuns (21-8) weren’t phased by the host-Longhorns (26-10-1) opening a 4-0 lead after two innings of play. The next half inning the squad applied pressure on Texas’ defense to load the bases, setting the stage for an eventual three-run home run from Jourdyn Campbell that forged a 4-all tie.



Meghan Schorman bewildered the Longhorns beginning with her first full inning of relief in the bottom of the third. She retired the side in order for the first of five consecutive scoreless innings pitched that bought Louisiana time for extra-innings heroics.



The two teams swapped several outstanding defensive plays that kept the tie intact through regulation. Louisiana’s highlights included a sliding catch in left center from Kayla Falterman to save a run from scoring in the fourth inning and a pair of Maddie Hayden catches in the sixth and seventh inning to take away extra base hits.



The stalemate was broken in the eighth inning after Sophie Piskos’ second double of the game set the Ragin’ Cajuns up with two runners in scoring position. Melissa Mayeux drove a single back up the middle to push across a pair of runs for a 6-4 edge.



Texas collected an unearned run in the bottom half of the eighth and had the equalizing run in scoring position, but Schorman buckled down and induced back-to-back fly outs to put the finishing touches on another commanding relief effort.



Schorman’s slowdown of the Longhorns’ offense totaled 6-1/3 innings of no earned runs allowed and five hits scattered. The performance came two weeks after she worked five innings of four-hit softball with no earned runs allowed in a relief effort in Game 2 of the two teams’ doubleheader meeting at Lamson Park.



Louisiana gained a measure of revenge against Texas for the doubleheader sweep loss incurred back on March 16 at Lamson Park. It also provided the squad a breakthrough against ranked teams after frustrating results in six previous matchups this season.



The Ragin’ Cajuns extended their winning streak to five games and snapped the Longhorns’ season-best, 10-game winning streak.