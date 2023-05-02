All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 25, 2023, around 9:40 PM, officers of the Vidalia Police Department received a BOLO alert on a silver Subaru that possessed a Michigan license plate. According to officers, the vehicle was wanted in reference to a kidnapping.
Moments after officials received the BOLO alert, Vidalia Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with 23-year-old Hashem Ben-Yisrayl and a one-year-old minor. Officials confirmed that the minor is safe and he was reunited with his family.
According to police, Ben-Yisrayl and 18-year-old Makayla Hanselman were arrested and charged with Kidnapping.
Chief Joey Merrill would like to thank Lt. Ronnie Coleman, Sgt. Spencer McAllister, Officer Carson Cupit and Inv. Sgt. Del’Marcus Johnson for their prompt and decisive actions identifying and stopping this vehicle coming through Vidalia and getting this child back to safety!Vidalia Police Department