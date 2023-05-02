All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 25, 2023, around 9:40 PM, officers of the Vidalia Police Department received a BOLO alert on a silver Subaru that possessed a Michigan license plate. According to officers, the vehicle was wanted in reference to a kidnapping.

Moments after officials received the BOLO alert, Vidalia Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with 23-year-old Hashem Ben-Yisrayl and a one-year-old minor. Officials confirmed that the minor is safe and he was reunited with his family.

According to police, Ben-Yisrayl and 18-year-old Makayla Hanselman were arrested and charged with Kidnapping.