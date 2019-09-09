Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana Little League Champions honored at the Governor’s Mansion

News
Posted: / Updated:

Governor John Bel Edwards welcomed this year’s Little League champions, the East Bank All Stars, to the Governors Mansion Sunday.

The Eastbank Little League defeated Curacao 8-0 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team from River Ridge, a suburb of New Orleans, is also the first team from Louisiana to win the title.

With representatives from Popeyes at the Governor’s side, the champions were treated to the “ONLY Popeye’s Spicy Chicken Sandwiches in the world!” Edwards said.

“These young men make us #LouisianaProud.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local