Louisiana Falls in Saturday Shutout

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Louisiana Baseball team dropped its second game of the weekend to Southern Miss by a score of 1-0 shutout at Pete Taylor Park.

Southern Miss scored the lone run of the game in the first inning on a double from Christopher Sargent.

Starting pitcher Walker Powell’s (2-0) efforts led to the second 1-0 game in the all-time series with Louisiana and Southern Miss.

Spencer Arrighetti (2-1) was solid in his third start of his career, as the the Golden Eagles could only plate one run off him. Arrighetti has only given up two earned runs all year.

Louisiana could only record three hits against Powell, a single from Bobby Lada in the fourth, a two-out double by Carson Roccaforte in the seventh and a bunt single from Brennan Breaux in the eighth inning.

The Breaux bunt single led to Alex Hannie pinch running and getting to second base with one out, but Louisiana was sent down on strikes twice which prevented them from scoring.

Down a run in the ninth inning, Tyler Robertson ripped a ball off the left field wall, but was only able to get a single out of the play. Southern Miss then pitched a double play and strike out to end the game.