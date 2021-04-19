Louisiana Drops Doubleheader to South Alabama

Mobile, Ala. – Louisiana dropped two games to South Alabama on Monday afternoon, falling in game one, 3-2, and in game two, 8-2, at Stanky Field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (20-15, 7-5 SBC) are still atop the Sun Belt West Division standings with UTA and Little Rock, setting up a big-time series next weekend with the Trojans.

Like Sunday’s game, Louisiana jumped out to a first inning lead in game one, plating two runs started by a Connor Kimple leadoff triple. Kimple was brought home by Tyler Robertson on an RBI double and a Drake Osborn RBI single.

Connor Cooke was sharp in game one, going six innings, allowing two earned runs and fanning eight batters.

In the third inning, Santi Montiel roped a double to center field and advanced to third on a throwing error by the Cajuns. Montiel was later brought home by Michael Sandel via a RBI single, making the game 2-1.

Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year Ethan Wilson evened the odds in the sixth when he beat the shift, sneaking an RBI single to right field to tie the game at 2-2.

In his last two starts, Cooke has tossed in 15.0 innings, allowed five hits, two earned runs and struck out 20 batters.

South Alabama (20-13, 8-4 SBC) registered three-straight, two-out hits off Brandon Talley (0-1) to give it a 3-2 lead after the seventh inning.

The Jaguars tried to muster up an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, but Talley and David Christie combined for a shutout frame.

Needing one run to keep playing, Louisiana was unable to score in the top of the ninth and fell in game one to the Jaguars, 3-2. The Ragin’ Cajuns did make some noise, however, flying out to the warning track and CJ Wills got on with a single.

Game two did not go as planned for Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns scored a run in the first inning on a throwing error from the catcher, the third time in the series they scored in the first frame.

South Alabama scored four runs in the second inning off Hayden Durke (3-2). All four runs were unearned due to two fielding errors.

Following the four-run deficit, South Alabama went on to add four more runs in the ball game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns used a slew of pitchers in relief in game two and saw scoreless appearances from Jason Nelson , Blake Marshall and Dane Dixon . Chipper Menard and Peyton Havard also threw and did not allow an earned run, but runs came across the board while they were on the mound.

Seven of the runs South Alabama scored in game two on Monday went unearned.

Julian Brock displayed a nice piece of hitting in the eighth, working a full count and ripping an RBI single to left field, but Louisiana still fell 8-2.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will host McNeese State on Wednesday night at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.