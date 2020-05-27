Louisiana deputies capture snake at homeowner’s doorstep

NATCHITOCHES, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputy Brian Turner of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office woke up on Tuesday unaware what was waiting for him later in the day.

Around 1:30 p.m., a call came in about “a lady reporting a snake on her door in the 300 block of Laird Fletcher Road,” according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a snake trying to makes its way into the wall of the home.

That is when Deputy Brian Turner jumped into action.

Deputy Turner was able to get a hold of the snake and hold on until help arrived at the scene.

Picture courtesy of Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

The help arrived in the form of Sgt. Matthew Roberston and Deputy Lorena Axsom.

NPSO said, “deputies were able to sling the 5-foot chicken snake into the yard and then captured it.”

After the snake was apprehended, authorities determined that it was not hurt.

The 5 foot reptile was transferred to a new dwelling.

The efforts of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was appreciated by the homeowner.