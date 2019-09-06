Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries opens new headquarters in Lafayette

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries opened its new egional office in Lafayette this week. The new faciltiy aims to make resources more accessible.

It was both a financial and strategic move, creating a more efficient and central hub to address things like natural disasters across the state.

“By us meeting here now we can deploy throughout the state at a much quicker rate, said Captain Travis Huval with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

“Instead of meeting somewhere closer and not have these large interstates to be able to move the large amount of assets we may have to move,” Huval added.

He states this is perfect for emergency response teams. The new headquaters consolidates four offices into one building.

“We better serve citizens of the state by coming here. That easy access to I-10 and I-49 means we can move assets around quickly,” he added.

The new hub is going to speed things up. The consolidated offices include two inland fisheries offices, one marine fisheries office and an enforcement office.

Remaining space is leased out to other entities which Huval stated will help ease the cost burden from taxpayers.

“The other half of he building we have Lafayette Sherrif’s office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife service, Department of Revenue and taxation, the fire marshal’s and more,” he added.

Wich makes coordinating efforts between LDWF, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife agents and LPSO easier.

Public safety and protecting the natural resources of state is now more efficient with the completion of this project.

“The future is bright for wildlife and fisheries. We’re making strides in the right direction for tax payers and for our department,” Huval added.

The property at 200 Dulles Drive was purchased in April 2018 for $6 million. The 73,000-square-foot facility sits on about five acres and has an additional five-acre site. It contains about 62,500 square feet of office space.

There are plans to build a storage facility and a lab on the additional five-acre property.