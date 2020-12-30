Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies due to COVID-19 complications

(The Advertiser/News-Star)- Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with COVID-19, a family friend told the Shreveport Times, Tuesday night.
He was 40 years old.
This is a developing story.
by: Greg HilburnPosted: / Updated:
(The Advertiser/News-Star)- Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with COVID-19, a family friend told the Shreveport Times, Tuesday night.
He was 40 years old.
This is a developing story.