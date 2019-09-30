Louisiana agencies honor families of service members killed in line of duty

The Louisiana Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day recognition ceremony, the first state-led Gold Star ceremony, was held at the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park Sunday, Sept. 29 to ensure woman and men killed in the line of duty and the families they leave behind are not forgotten.

According to WAFB, Gold Star families, or relatives of U.S. military members who died in battle, came in droves to show support for the event.

For one attendee, newly appointed Gold Star Representative Jennifer Hahn, the ceremony provided an opportunity to reflect on and share her own experiences as a Gold Star spouse.

On May 24, 2005, her husband, Louisiana Army National Guard Sgt. First Class Peter J. Hahn was killed-in-action while deployed to Baghdad, Iraq with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

“It’s really important to recognize these families because a lot of them feel forgotten. The sacrifices that these families go through every day, it never ends for them. Every day is Memorial Day,” said Hahn.

The Louisiana Department of Veteran’s Affairs (LDVA) organized the event. LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland said he hopes to have other events in the future.

“We want to let Louisiana’s Gold Star families, like the Hahns, know they will always be connected to their military family, and that we will help take care of them,” said Strickland.