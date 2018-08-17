Zoosiana to host fundraiser for Sinitiere family
This Saturday, Aug. 18, for every paid adult admission into the zoo, Zoosiana will donate $2 to the Sinitere Go Fund Me account.
Zoo guests may donate on Saturday while visiting.
On Aug. 7, Abbie Sinitiere and one of her children were killed in a vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish. Three other children were also injured.
