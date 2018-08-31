Local

Zachary Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 07:14 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 07:14 PM CDT

A Zachary man is behind bars on 200 counts of possessing child pornography.

State Police say that during an undercover investigation to combat the sharing of child pornography, they downloaded files from Devan Othmer.

On August 7, authorities seized numerous electronic devices from Othmer's home while executing a search warrant.

200 images of child pornography were found on the seized images.

State Police Othmer was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. 

 

 

 

 

