LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- There is a little “extra” in your next Waitr food delivery in Lafayette. Each Waitr customer in the city will receive a complimentary surprise included with their delivery: a single-serving packet of Tony Chachere’s® new No Salt Seasoning Blend.

The limited-run special treat for Waitr customers is part of a new partnership between the two food service companies.

“Waitr is dedicated to delivering fresh, locally prepared food straight to your door and Tony Chachere’s is focused upon delivering great local flavor. Bringing together what both of us do best will benefit our loyal customers,” said Calvin Tyler, Partner Marketing Director for Waitr.

Just as the name suggests, the free sample of Tony Chachere’s new No Salt Seasoning Blend has no salt – and no salt substitutes.

“Our customers have been asking for a seasoning that delivers on taste without the sodium,” said Celeste Chachere, director of marketing for Tony Chachere’s. “We’re thrilled we could provide an ideal alternative to salt without sacrificing flavor, especially now with the special delivery from Waitr!”