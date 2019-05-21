Local

Youngsville Sports Complex breaking ground on beach volleyball courts today

Posted: May 21, 2019

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) - Today the Youngsville Sports Complex is expanding to make room for a new sport - beach volleyball!

The complex will soon feature five sand volleyball courts, one of which will be a championship court.

A concession building will also be a part of the new complex.

A groundbreaking ceremony begins this afternoon at 4:15 p.m. at the Youngsville Sports Complex on Savoy Road. 

Completion of the new complex is project for Fall 2019.

