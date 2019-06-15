Youngsville heart attack survivor thanks first responders, firefighters for saving his life Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Youngsville man says he is alive because of the quick work of first responders and local firefighters and on Friday, he got to say thank you.

After walking in a neighborhood park with his family, Aaron Oubre returned home and suffered a heart attack.

His wife immediately called 911 while his daughter alerted two of their neighbors, who began performing bystander CPR.

Acadian Paramedics Blake Desselle and Anthony Stant and EMTs Thomas Hill and Danel Bermudez-Sanchez responded to the Oubre home with an automated external defibrillator.

Youngsville Fire Department Captain Austin Shotwell, Lieutenant Lindy Bolgiano and Engineers Chris Hebert and Gage Ferrier were also on scene.

Crews were on scene for 16 minutes defibrillating Oubre six times before successfully resuscitating him and transporting him to a local hospital.

After five days in a coma and 10 days total in the hospital, he was discharged with no deficits and is even cleared to return to work.

Oubre says he feels much better now and continues to walk with his family.

During the reunion, the medics and firefighters were presented with Meritorious Service Awards.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now