Youngest members of the KLFY weekend family make their television debut on Father's Day

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 08:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 08:38 PM CDT

Meet Dalfred "Jasher" Jones, the son of Weekend Anchor and Reporter Dalfred Jones. And Sadie "Mae" Sonnier, the daughter of weekend Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier.  

The 1 year old "Jasher" and 5 month old Sadie stopped by our studios Sunday to wish their father's a very special Happy Father's Day! 

 

 

 

