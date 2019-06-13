WORK DAY FORECAST: Another gorgeous day expected, a nice feel

A cool morning is ongoing with readings in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies are anticipated this afternoon with high pressure right overhead. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees later this afternoon.

With northeast winds continuing, another day of low humidity is expected, so if you haven’t gotten out and enjoyed it yet, you still have one more day.

Moisture will be increasing again by the weekend.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now