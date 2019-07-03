Woman reported missing in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Estherwood Police Department, working with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, request the public’s assistance to locate a missing woman.

Cassandra Leleux was last spoken to in the afternoon, June 29, 2019. Leleux was in the Lake Charles area returning to Estherwood from a visit and has not been heard from since.

Cassandra Leleux is a white female, 41 years old. She is 5’2 in height, weighing 140-160 pounds. She has reddish brown hair with a medium build.

Leleux was driving 2006 Toyota Sienna van similar to the stock photo provided.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts is asked to call APSO at 788-8772.