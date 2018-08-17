Local

Woman, pet dog die in Lafayette apartment fire

Posted: Aug 16, 2018 09:43 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 16, 2018 10:26 PM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A 70-year-old woman and a pet dog died from a fire at the Bayou Oaks Apartments.

 

Lafayette firefighters say they responded to the apartments at 1:18 p.m and saw smoke billowing out of the downstairs apartment.

 

Firefighters found Sandra Alsbrook unconscious in the apartment and got her out of the apartment.

 

She was taken to a local hospital but later died.

 

Her husband, Van Alsbrook was not home when the fire started.

 

Their pet dog also died.

 

Fire investigators say an unattended pot of grease on a stove in the kitchen started the fire.

 

 

 

