Woman, pet dog die in Lafayette apartment fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A 70-year-old woman and a pet dog died from a fire at the Bayou Oaks Apartments.

Lafayette firefighters say they responded to the apartments at 1:18 p.m and saw smoke billowing out of the downstairs apartment.

Firefighters found Sandra Alsbrook unconscious in the apartment and got her out of the apartment.

She was taken to a local hospital but later died.

Her husband, Van Alsbrook was not home when the fire started.

Their pet dog also died.

Fire investigators say an unattended pot of grease on a stove in the kitchen started the fire.