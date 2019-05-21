Woman loses home of 20 years to storm damage

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) - For almost 20 years, Annie Duhon has lived in her home on the 200 block of Dejean Street in the Town of Washington, but that all changed Sunday morning.

"It's horrible. It's all smashed and torn to pieces. I can't live in it anymore. It pours down rain in there. There's no electricity. I don't have nothing. That's all I can say... I'm miserable," said Duhon.

She tells News 10's Rebeca Marroquin she was terrified when the storms came, "All night there was lighting and thunder. Then all of the sudden the electricity went off. I was in bed and I could hear a big crash. And that's when the tree came on top of my roof."

Duhon's son was at home when it happened; he had to pull her out of her bedroom where she was trapped. "I didn't get hurt, but I got very very scared," she said.

Those who know Duhon, like Washington resident Mary Edwards, say thery're just glad she is safe, "This is material things. It's only when you get out with your life that counts. This can all be rebuilt. Your life can't be rebuilt. So I thank God that she got out alive and everything will be ok."

Duhon has salvaged everything she can from inside the home, but she says she doesn't think the house can be repaired, "I'll have to find a place to live. That's all I know. I don't know where, but if I could get help, I'd like to get help."

Mayor James Olivier says, since Sunday, he's seen Washington residents rallying behind each other, so he has no doubt Duhon will get the help she needs, "We saw neighbors helping other neighbors, getting out their chainsaws, wheelbarrows... Everyone's really wanting to bring back Washington."

Duhon says despite all the damage, she feels lucky because the tree that fell actually landed right on top of her bedroom. She says the only thing stopping that tree from going all the way down and landing on top of the bed, where she was sleeping, was the fact that another tree behind the house broke the fall.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now