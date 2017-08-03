Woman indicted for second degree murder in shooting of boyfriend

Live Now
by: Nick Gremillion

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend during a domestic incident earlier this summer has been indicted for his death, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Landry III said Megan Manuel, 29, of Scott, was indicted by a grand jury yesterday for the second-degree murder of Christopher Williamson, 33, on June 29, 2017.

Authorities told KLFY in June that Williamson was fatally shot during a domestic indictment between him and Manuel.

Manuel remains in jail on a $250,000 bond, according to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center’s online logs.

The assistant district attorney did not indicate when Manuel’s next court date would be.

