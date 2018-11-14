Local

Woman found murdered inside Youngsville home

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 09:10 AM CST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 11:10 AM CST

YOUNGSVILLE, La. - Youngsville Police are on the scene of an early morning murder.  Authorities tell KLFY News it happened at a home in the 100 block Vermilion Circle.

Officers were called to the scene at about 1:45 a.m. about "blood everywhere" inside the home. Upon arrival, they found a woman unresponsive, Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux said three people of interest are in custody.

A neighbor said a mother and her daughter live in the Vermilion Circle home. The father of the child is in and out every now and then, the neighbor said.

A witness told News 10 police arrested him after finding him completely naked in a nearby storage unit 

This morning, Boudreaux could not confirm a motive behind the woman's death.

This is a developing story.

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center