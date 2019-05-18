Woman dies due to injuries received in Acadia Parish crash

ACADIA PARISH– On May 16, 2019, Mary Helen Hundley, 21, of Branch, lost her life after a crash on LA Hwy 365 near Schule Road in Acadia Parish.

At approximately 10:20 am, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two vehicle injury crash on LA Hwy 365 near Schule Road in Acadia Parish.

Upon investigation by State Police discovered that the crash occured when Hundley was driving a 2014 Kia Sportage westbound on LA Hwy 365, at the same time that Scory Demouchet was parked along the roadway in the westbound lane in a 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer. Despite the emergency flashers being activated on Demouchet's tractor, Hundley's SUV still collided with the rear of the tractor-trailer.

Hundley was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and transported to Lafayette General Hospital in critical condition. On May 17th Hundley succumbed to injuries received in the crash.

Demouchet was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected but standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now