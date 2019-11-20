Live Now
Woman arrested after over $25,000 stolen from Jennings home

(JDPSO)

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after more than $25,000 was stolen from a Jennings home last month, authorities said.

Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said deputies were called to Hwy. 90 east in Jennings concerning cash stolen from home on Oct. 23, 2019.

When investigators arrived, they say that they were informed that nearby workers had reportedly seen Hannah Petry, 29, walk into the the home and leaving minutes later.

A warrant was then issued for Petry’s arrest.

Local authorities in Baton Rouge later arrested Petry and transported her to the Jeff Davis Jail on Nov. 19, 2019.

She was booked for felony theft over $25,000 and two contempt of court warrants for outstanding traffic violations.

