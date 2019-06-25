Woman accused of using elderly woman’s credit card arrested

A woman who was accused of using an elderly woman’s credit card along with another man is behind bars.

Dana Debo faces of 31 counts of monetary instrument abuse.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Deputies say Debo and Shane Latiolais allegedly used the victim’s credit card to purchase several items totaling approximately $1,500.00 worth of merchandise over a three-month period.

On June 5, Latiolais was arrested.

He faces 24 counts of monetary instrument abuse.

Bond has not been set for Debo, according to deputies.

