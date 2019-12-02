Live Now
Winter-Like Start to the Work Week

Winter-like weather will kick off the work week for Acadiana. Chilly, breezy, and sunny weather is expected for Monday. Wind chills are coming in the 30s this morning with highs today only reaching the upper 50s. Tonight looks to be the coldest night over the next 7 days as Acadiana sees temperatures drop into the mid 30s. Sunshine stays abundant for much of the work week as a gradual warming trend commences. Next rain chance holds off until Friday morning.

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
