Winter-like weather will kick off the work week for Acadiana. Chilly, breezy, and sunny weather is expected for Monday. Wind chills are coming in the 30s this morning with highs today only reaching the upper 50s. Tonight looks to be the coldest night over the next 7 days as Acadiana sees temperatures drop into the mid 30s. Sunshine stays abundant for much of the work week as a gradual warming trend commences. Next rain chance holds off until Friday morning.
Winter-Like Start to the Work Week
