Wife of local police chief arrested after impersonating police officer

UPDATE: Police say a further investigation into the suspect arrested for impersonating a police officer has revealed that at the time of her arrest the suspect was still in possession of a badge that read “police wife,” when in fact she is not married to a local police chief or a police officer.

Breaux Bridge Police said they arrested a woman who posed as a police officer.

48-year-old Christina Macdonald is charged with fraudulent portrayal of a law enforcement officer.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu said Macdonald was behind the wheel of a car and pulling out of a subdivision when she was apparently cut off by another driver, and became angry.

She followed that driver and during the chase, Cantu said, she flashed a police officer’s badge signaling for the driver to pull over.

When they began arguing in the parking lot of a local business, police were called, Cantu said.

An investigation revealed that Macdonald was not an officer, but is married to an officer in Acadiana.

She was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.