Wife of former Lafayette City Marshal Earl ‘Nicky’ Picard — Jeneatte Picard — has died

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The wife of a former Lafayette City Marshal passed away Tuesday night.

Jeanette Picard, the wife of Earl “Nicky Picard, had been battling cancer, according to her family’s social media.

She passed away just seven days after her 86th birthday. She and her husband also renewed their vows earlier this year at the same church where they were originally married, St. Genevieve. She is survived by her husband, three children, two grandchilren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are set for Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at Martin & Castille Funeral Home in downtown Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 2-8 p.m. and will continue Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of services. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. tonight at Martin & Castille.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Picard’s name to Community Hospice Care of Lafayette, 5750 Johnston St., Ste. 204, Lafayette, La 70503.

