Why is the air so hazy in Acadiana?

Posted: Aug 13, 2018 05:45 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2018 05:52 PM CDT

You may have noticed a haze outside over the past few days.  We asked Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton for an explaination.  He says its from a dust storm in the Saharan desert in Africa.  It's not from all of the fires burning out in Caifornia.  

Watch Heath explain how a dust storm taking place across the Atlantic Ocean is causing these hazy days.

 

