Why is the air so hazy in Acadiana?
You may have noticed a haze outside over the past few days. We asked Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton for an explaination. He says its from a dust storm in the Saharan desert in Africa. It's not from all of the fires burning out in Caifornia.
Watch Heath explain how a dust storm taking place across the Atlantic Ocean is causing these hazy days.
